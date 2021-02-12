Rapper Big Sean has listed the Sherman Oaks mansion he bought from rock legend Slash, hoping for nearly 50 percent more than he paid.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, is asking $12.5 million for the 11,000-square-foot home he had renovated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Big Sean paid Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash — real name Saul Hudson — $8.7 million for the Clarendon Road home in 2017.

The property was built in 2005 and has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It also has a recording studio, along with a movie theater room and nightclub with dancing pole.

James Harris and David Parnes with the Agency have the listing.

Also in Sherman Oaks, ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union recently dropped the asking price on their 8,650-square-foot mansion with the hopes of finding a buyer. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch