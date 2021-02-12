Open Menu

Rapper Big Sean looks for big payout on Sherman Oaks mansion

Hip-hop star asking $13M for property he bought from rock legend Slash in 2017

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 12, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Big Sean and his Sherman Oaks house (Getty, Redfin)
Big Sean and his Sherman Oaks house (Getty, Redfin)

Rapper Big Sean has listed the Sherman Oaks mansion he bought from rock legend Slash, hoping for nearly 50 percent more than he paid.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, is asking $12.5 million for the 11,000-square-foot home he had renovated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Big Sean paid Guns ‘N Roses guitarist Slash — real name Saul Hudson — $8.7 million for the Clarendon Road home in 2017.

The property was built in 2005 and has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It also has a recording studio, along with a movie theater room and nightclub with dancing pole.

James Harris and David Parnes with the Agency have the listing.
Also in Sherman Oaks, ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union recently dropped the asking price on their 8,650-square-foot mansion with the hopes of finding a buyer. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

