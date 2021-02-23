Open Menu

Winter sport wonders Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban list Beverly Hills home

Retired champion alpine skier and NHL hockey star, who recently split, bought home in April

Feb.February 23, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn with their Beverly Hills home (Getty, Hurwitz James Company)
It’s likely that when retired alpine ski champion Lindsey Vonn and NHL star P.K. Subban bought their Beverly Hills home last April, the couple wasn’t looking for a quick flip. But fast forward to today, and after recently splitting up, the pair have listed the home on the market.

Vonn and Subban are asking $7.2 million for the 5,500-square-foot home, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s just slightly over the $6.8 million they paid for the Ellison Drive property.

The L-shaped house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms and a pool. The garage has parking for three as well as a Tesla charger. There is also a system of high-definition security cameras. The home sits on about a half acre and the sale comes with plans for a guesthouse.

Vonn and Subban were engaged in 2019, but recently split. Vonn has owned at least one other home in L.A. — a 4,000-square-foot property in Beverly Grove. She bought that house in 2016 and sold it in early 2018.

Some of Beverly Hills’ most expensive mansions have hit the market in recent months or seen a price drop. Sylvester Stallone listed his 21,000-square-foot behemoth in late January for $110 million — the broker initially touted it at $130 million — while disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn recently dropped the ask on his 27,000-square-foot mansion to $110 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

