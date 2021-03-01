Open Menu

“Stuck With U” songwriter drops $13M for Beverly Hills manse

Freddy Wexler’s new place has a large main house and two guest houses

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 01, 2021 11:16 AM
TRD Staff
Freddy Wexler and his new Beverly Hills home. (Getty, Jade Mills Estates)
Freddy Wexler and his new Beverly Hills home. (Getty, Jade Mills Estates)

Songwriter Freddy Wexler is the new owner of an 8,155-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills Flats.

The 34-year-old paid $12.8 million for the nine-bedroom, 8.5 bathroom home, according to Dirt.

The property totals just over an acre — a typical size in Beverly Hills Flats — but there is quite a bit packed on the lot. In addition to the main house, there are two guest houses, a front yard and a sizable backyard with a pool.

The main home is in the English Tudor style and was built in 1929. It appears to be recently renovated with white walls and dark parquet floors. The kitchen features marble countertops and high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances.

Some features appear original, including the dark-stained wood staircase railings, exposed wood-beam ceilings and the fireplace in the living room.

The guest houses are at the rear of the property. The larger of the two has one bedroom, a living room with a fireplace and a full kitchen. The smaller of the two looks to be a converted three-car garage with a bathroom and kitchenette.

Wexler has lived in Los Angeles since at least 2018 and owns a home in the Hollywood Hills. He’s written songs for a number of high-ranking pop stars over the years, but his most successful hit came last year with “Stuck With U.” Sang by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, the song became No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Wexler signed a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing last summer.

Beverly Hills Flats got a new price record in the fall when Josh and Lisa Greer paid $40 million for a 9,000-square-foot home on N. Roxbury Drive.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

