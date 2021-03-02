Open Menu

Loss for LeBron? King James lists Brentwood mansion

$20.5M price tag is slightly less than Lakers superstar paid

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 02, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Lebron James and his Brentwood home (Getty, Redfin)
LeBron James isn’t used to losing, but it looks like he may be willing to accept an “L” on the Brentwood mansion he just listed.

The future Hall-of-Famer and Los Angeles Laker superstar is asking $20.5 million for the 9,440-square-foot home, according to the New York Post.

James paid $20.9 million for the property in 2015. It was the first home he bought in L.A. and preceded his move to the Lakers from his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

James bought his third L.A. home — a 9,146-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills — in the fall. His other property in the city is also in Brentwood and is the biggest of the three, at 15,850 square feet.

The Brentwood home that James just listed is in the so-called Rockingham Rim area, on South Rockingham Avenue. It was built in 2011 and has been updated with more modern amenities, according to the report. The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a library, home theater, and a gym. There is also a deck outside the second-floor main suite. The home includes a 20-foot lap pool.

Overall in the fourth quarter of 2020, L.A. properties that sold were bigger and left the market faster compared to the same time in 2019. But that led to an increasing number of owners pushing their properties on the market.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch

