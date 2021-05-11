Open Menu

Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M

Second priciest land deal of 2021, but actor didn’t get big return on investment

May.May 11, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Tobey Maguire and his $11 million acre of dirt. (Getty, David Offer)
Land is at a premium in Brentwood, but land values don’t seem to be rising in the toney enclave.

Just ask Tobey Maguire.

The actor who starred in three “Spider-Man” movies sold an acre of dirt for $10.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s the second-priciest deal for an undeveloped lot in L.A. this year, behind an $11.5 million deal in nearby Brentwood Park.

But Maguire didn’t get a big return on his investment for the land at 193 N. Carmelina Avenue. He bought the property in 2008 for $10 million and listed it a decade later for $14.25 million. Maguire dropped the price to $11 million last summer, the Times reported. David Offer of Fine Homes had the listing.

The property once included a Monterey Colonial-style home designed by architect John Byers. Past residents included silver screen legend Greta Garbo. The property has since been completely cleared.

Some high-profile homes in the neighborhood include LeBron James’ 9,440-square-foot manse in the Rockingham Rim area and a 10,000-square-foot mansion owned by former WeWork executive Michael Gross.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Tags
BrentwoodCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

