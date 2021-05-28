Open Menu

Zac Efron sells in Los Feliz after big buy in Australia

Actor unloaded 5.6K sf home; in fall he acquired 300 acres of land Down Under

Los Angeles /
May.May 28, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)
Zac Efron and 2173 W. Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)

Zac Efron is officially out of Los Feliz, with apparent plans to head Down Under.

The actor sold his 5,644-square-foot home for $5.3 million, according to Dirt. It was well over $1 million more than he paid for it in 2013.

Efron listed the property at 2173 W. Live Oak Drive in December for $5.9 million. In March, he shaved $300,000 off the price.

The one-acre hillside property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It spans three stories with decks and balconies on each floor with clear views of L.A. Efron added a waterfall to the pool and spa in the backyard.

It’s the second notable deal in the neighborhood of late. Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson $7.1 million for a 5,000-square-foot home.

Efron appears to be leaving L.A. altogether, according to reports. He rented a home in southeast Australia last year, and hunkered down there throughout the pandemic. In the fall, he paid $2 million for 318 acres of undeveloped, mostly forested property in New South Wales. Efron reportedly plans to build a house there.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estateLos Feliz

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rexford Industrial Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer and the property (Rexford, Zillow)
Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
Shane Smith and 23111 Mariposa De Oro Street (Getty, Redfin)
Shane Smith moves west to Malibu manse
Shane Smith moves west to Malibu manse
Bradley Cooper and his Pacific Palisades home (Getty, Realtor, iStock)
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Eric Schmidt and Rick Hilton with 1060 Brooklawn Drive, Holmby Hills (Getty)
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Don Hankey with 22514 Pacific Coast Highway and Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks with 31134 Broad Beach Road (Getty, Compass, Realtor)
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Billionaire real estate investors close on Malibu pads
Leonardo DiCaprio with 2566 Aberdeen Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Zillow)
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Rick Hilton and the Bel Air estate at 1060 Brooklawn Drive. (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Hilton family checks out of Bel Air estate, pockets $62M
Hilton family checks out of Bel Air estate, pockets $62M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.