Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Bobby Patton is ready to make a deal — for his mansion in Los Feliz.

Patton has put his 8,010-square-foot estate at 2015 De Mille Drive on the market for $15 million, according to Compass’ listing of the property. That’s more than double what he paid in 2013.

Built in 1920, the house is in Laughlin Park, a gated community home to celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman.

The Spanish-style estate features four bedrooms, a spacious solarium, a pool and views of the Griffith Observatory.

Patton bought a stake in the Dodgers in 2012, investing some of his fortune from oil and gas properties in Texas and Kansas. After winning the MLB World Series last year, the team is now trailing the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres in their division.

Other boldface names have offloaded Los Feliz homes recently. Just last month, Zac Efron sold his 5,600-square-foot house in the neighborhood for $5.3 million and “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson sold his 4,926-square-foot home to Leonardo DiCaprio for $7.1 million.