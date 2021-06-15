Open Menu

Rapper Yo Gotti pays $8M for Westlake Village mansion

Sellers were former Westwood One radio exec Bruce Kanter and his wife

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 15, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Yo Gotti (Getty) with 1051 Candlecrest Drive (Redfin)
Yo Gotti (Getty) with 1051 Candlecrest Drive (Redfin)

Rapper and record executive Yo Gotti paid $7.6 million for a Westlake Village mansion.

The Memphis native — real name Mario Mims — bought the property at 1051 Candlecrest Drive from former radio executive Bruce Kanter and his wife, Marina Kanter, according to Dirt.

Mims paid $100,000 above asking price, as Los Angeles area housing prices continue to rise. The Kanters 10,000-square-foot Tuscan-style home in 1999 and have lived there since. Bruce Kanter was formerly the chief financial officer at radio giant Westwood One.

The property spans three acres in a gated community surrounded by a golf course. The mansion has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The rear of the home includes an infinity pool. There is also a tennis court, playground, and a formal garden.

Mims joins Disney CEO Bob Chapek among the neighborhood’s new residence. Chapek bought a six-acre property in Westlake Village for $12.5 million in April.

Other residents include NFL wide receiver Cooper Kupp, actress Heather Locklear, and wrestler Michael Mizanin. L.A. Laker Anthony Davis in January sold his home in the same gated community where Mims is now a resident.

 

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





