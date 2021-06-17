Open Menu

Kevin Hart buys his neighbor’s house in Calabasas for $7M

The comic completed a custom home next door in 2018

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 17, 2021 10:25 AM
TRD Staff
Kevin Hard and his new Calabasas house (Getty, The Shevins / Berkshire Hathaway)
Kevin Hard and his new Calabasas house (Getty, The Shevins / Berkshire Hathaway)

Kevin Hart just added 16-plus acres to his holdings in Calabasas.

The comic, who owns a custom-built estate in the city, bought his neighbor’s mansion and grounds for $7 million, according to Dirt.

Hart bought the property from Shakim Compere, a film producer and longtime business partner of Queen Latifah. It was an off-market deal. Compere paid $6.7 million for the home in 2015.

His new property has a 9,300-square-foot home built in 2004 with six bedrooms and bathrooms.

The two properties on Delphine Lane sit at the base of steep hillsides. While Hart’s main property totals 26 acres and his new property next door totals 16.3 acres, most of both lots are hillsides that can’t be developed.

Hart’s new property includes an infinity swimming pool, full-size tennis court, putting green, lawns, and gardens.

Hart’s main, 9,500-square foot house next door was completed in 2018. There are also two detached guesthouses.

Calabasas is popular with celebrities and has long been the stomping grounds of the Kardashian family, though some of them have made the move to Hidden Hills this past year.

Khloe Kardashian last fall sold her mansion for a Calabasas record $15.5 million. She and her mother Kris Jenner had recently bought neighboring homes in Hidden Hills.

Calabasas last year welcomed Bret Michaels as its newest celebrity resident. The Poison frontman paid $4.8 million for a 6,000-square-foot home there in November.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





