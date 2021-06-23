Open Menu

Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase

Beachfront pad once owned by crooner Barry Manilow

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 23, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)

Pink is returning to Malibu with an eight-figure buy on the beach.

The pop star — whose real name is Alecia Moore — and her husband Carey Hart paid $13.7 million for a home once owned by crooner Barry Manilow, according to Dirt. They sold a different Malibu home five years ago.

For this deal, the couple paid nearly $200,000 over asking price. The property at 24146 Malibu Road last sold just eight months ago for $8.7 million, another sign of the red-hot Malibu market.

The 4,320-square-foot house was built in 1976 and has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A courtyard separates the main house and guest house.

The most recent seller was dentist Soleyman Cohen-Sedgh, who bought the home in October, according to the report. After the purchase, he undertook some renovations then relisted it.

Malibu has seen a surge in home sales and prices during the pandemic, which has led to falling inventory.

In 2016, Pink — whose songs include, “Who Knew” — and her husband sold a larger Malibu home for $12.5 million.

[Dirt] ­— Dennis Lynch





