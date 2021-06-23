Pink is returning to Malibu with an eight-figure buy on the beach.

The pop star — whose real name is Alecia Moore — and her husband Carey Hart paid $13.7 million for a home once owned by crooner Barry Manilow, according to Dirt. They sold a different Malibu home five years ago.

For this deal, the couple paid nearly $200,000 over asking price. The property at 24146 Malibu Road last sold just eight months ago for $8.7 million, another sign of the red-hot Malibu market.

The 4,320-square-foot house was built in 1976 and has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A courtyard separates the main house and guest house.

The most recent seller was dentist Soleyman Cohen-Sedgh, who bought the home in October, according to the report. After the purchase, he undertook some renovations then relisted it.

Malibu has seen a surge in home sales and prices during the pandemic, which has led to falling inventory.

In 2016, Pink — whose songs include, “Who Knew” — and her husband sold a larger Malibu home for $12.5 million.

[Dirt] ­— Dennis Lynch