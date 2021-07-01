Open Menu

Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball

Pop singer paid $5M for home that now includes multicolored recording studio

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 01, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)
Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)

Pop star Miley Cyrus flipped her Hidden Hills home, nearly a year after buying the 6,400-square-foot home then embarking on an overhaul with her mother.

Cyrus sold the home at 5403 Jed Smith Road for $7.2 million, according to Dirt. The recent sale was an off-market deal, as was when she paid $5 million for the property last July.

The singer renovated the property with her mother Tish, who is an interior designer design partner Mat Sanders, according to the report.

The house was built in 1957 and now includes a “glam room” with leopard print wallpaper, a nearly all-black sitting room — black chandelier included — and a multicolored recording studio.

The home has six bedrooms and bathrooms, including two main suites. The backyard includes a pool.

So far this year, Hidden Hills has seen Lil Wayne, Matthew Stafford, and Iggy Azalea buy homes.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHidden HillsLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Kelly Clarkson and the Toluca Lake house (Compass, Getty)
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Canyon Partners CEO Mitch Julis and his estate (Shelley Aaronson / Sotheby's)
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Jeffree Star and his Hidden Hills home (Compass, Getty)
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Kevin Hard and his new Calabasas house (Getty, The Shevins / Berkshire Hathaway)
    Kevin Hart buys his neighbor’s house in Calabasas for $7M
    Kevin Hart buys his neighbor’s house in Calabasas for $7M
    Adele and Nicole Richie (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.