Pop star Miley Cyrus flipped her Hidden Hills home, nearly a year after buying the 6,400-square-foot home then embarking on an overhaul with her mother.

Cyrus sold the home at 5403 Jed Smith Road for $7.2 million, according to Dirt. The recent sale was an off-market deal, as was when she paid $5 million for the property last July.

The singer renovated the property with her mother Tish, who is an interior designer design partner Mat Sanders, according to the report.

The house was built in 1957 and now includes a “glam room” with leopard print wallpaper, a nearly all-black sitting room — black chandelier included — and a multicolored recording studio.

The home has six bedrooms and bathrooms, including two main suites. The backyard includes a pool.

So far this year, Hidden Hills has seen Lil Wayne, Matthew Stafford, and Iggy Azalea buy homes.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch