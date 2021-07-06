Open Menu

Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells

Late Johnny Hallyday’s Pacific Palisades estate had listed for $18M

Los Angeles
Jul.July 06, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)

The Pacific Palisades mansion that belonged to the late French music icon Johnny Hallyday — known as French Elvis — sold for $16.3 million.

The buyers were McKinsey senior partner Olivier Leclerc and his wife Fanny, according to Dirt.

The 12,000-square-foot estate listed last September for $17.9 million. asking price when it listed in September.

Hallyday bought the property at 789 Amalfi Drive for $4.5 million in 2009.

It spans less than a half-acre. The mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Amenities include an elevator, home theater, sauna, and wine cellar. There is also a four-car garage. There is also an infinity pool.

Pacific Palisades saw Los Angeles’ second-priciest residential deal of 2021 when Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith sold a 3.4-acre estate near the Santa Monica border for $49 million in April.

The hillside neighborhood is popular with celebrities. So far this year, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Cooper, and Tara Lipinski have all bought property there.

[Dirt] —­ Dennis Lynch





