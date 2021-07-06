The Pacific Palisades mansion that belonged to the late French music icon Johnny Hallyday — known as French Elvis — sold for $16.3 million.

The buyers were McKinsey senior partner Olivier Leclerc and his wife Fanny, according to Dirt.

The 12,000-square-foot estate listed last September for $17.9 million. asking price when it listed in September.

Hallyday bought the property at 789 Amalfi Drive for $4.5 million in 2009.

It spans less than a half-acre. The mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Amenities include an elevator, home theater, sauna, and wine cellar. There is also a four-car garage. There is also an infinity pool.

Pacific Palisades saw Los Angeles’ second-priciest residential deal of 2021 when Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith sold a 3.4-acre estate near the Santa Monica border for $49 million in April.

The hillside neighborhood is popular with celebrities. So far this year, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Cooper, and Tara Lipinski have all bought property there.

[Dirt] —­ Dennis Lynch https://www.dirt.com/gallery/entertainers/musicians/johnny-hallyday-house-los-angeles-1203389825/