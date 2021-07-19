Fresh off a move to Encino, singer Meghan Trainor has sold her Toluca Lake home to actress Julie Bowen.

Bowen paid the Grammy-winning artist $6 million for the 1930s-era home, according to Dirt. Both Trainor and Bowen are making real estate moves.

Bowen listed her mid-century modern home in the Hollywood Hills about a month ago for $3.9 million, while Trainor bought a home in Encino in late December for $6.6 million.

The Toluca Lake home sits at the end of a gated drive on Camarillo Street. The home and a guest house total about 7,200 square feet of living space with five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

The roughly one-acre property includes a three-vehicle garage with a loft space above, a swimming pool, and a spa.

Trainor bought the roughly one-acre property in mid-2016 for $4.9 million.

The home was built in 1936 as a carriage house for entertainer Bing Crosby. It was more recently owned by Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

The home was thoroughly renovated before Trainor’s purchase and now has a largely open floor plan. Several rooms have sliding doors leading to the backyard.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch