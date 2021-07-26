Open Menu

Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market

Sue Gross, ex-wife of Pimco co-founder, is listing the 5K-sf property

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 26, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Sue Gross and an aerial of the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive (UCI, Google Maps)
Sue Gross and an aerial of the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

While her ex-husband continues to duke it out with his neighbor in Orange County court, Sue Gross is looking to turn a quick sale in Beverly Hills.

Gross, the ex-wife of billionaire Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, is wants $38 million for the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home totals 5,300 square feet with four bedrooms.

She bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2018 for $35 million in an off-market deal. The celebrity luxury real estate investor duo undertook an extensive renovation of the property themselves, and Gross further customized the home, according to the report.

The Grosses finalized their divorce in late 2017. Not long after divorcing, they engaged in a multimillion-dollar spat over high-priced real estate in Orange County. Sue Gross unsuccessfully tried to outbid Bill Gross for a home in her Irvine Cove neighborhood, and later successfully outbid him for another property in the gated community.

More recently, Bill Gross has been in the news for a feud with his neighbor in nearby Laguna Beach, after the neighbor took issue with the covering on an art installation Gross erected in his backyard.

Gross landed back in court after allegedly violating a judge’s order to stop blasting music — in particular the theme song to “Gilligan’s island” — on endless repeat at his neighbor.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch

