The Los Angeles City Council has set an ambitious goal to create at least 25,000 new units of homeless housing citywide by 2025.

The Council unanimously approved the motion from Councilman Kevin de Leon on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The city had just under 25,000 units of homeless housing as of January, so meeting de Leon’s goal would double that number over the next four years.

The measure does little more than set a goal — it does not lay out any consequences for failing to reach the 25,000 mark.

As of early 2020, around 66,500 people were homeless across L.A. County and officials believe that number has grown since the pandemic.

Housing that would count toward that goal include permanent supportive housing, site housing, tiny homes and safe parking, according to the report. Also included are Project Homekey properties, where the city has acquired motels and converted them into permanent housing.

The list could also include other housing resources that aren’t covered by the state-mandated regional housing goals set by the Regional Housing Needs Assessment. Few cities statewide are on track to meet their RHNA housing goals, and L.A. is not one of them.

Both de Leon and Councilwoman Monica Rodriquez called on the state and federal government to help fund the creation of those units.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch