Last we saw Leonardo DiCaprio on the silver screen was in 2019, when he co-starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But the Oscar winner has been busy on the real estate front.

In his latest move, DeCaprio is asking $5.8 million for his 4,644-square-foot home in Los Feliz, according to the Los Angeles Times.

DiCaprio bought the home at 5509 Red Oak Drive from musician Moby three years ago for $4.9 million. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is in the foothills southwest of Griffith Observatory.

Other spaces include a yoga area, a gym or office space and guest suite on the lower level. The rear of the home has an indoor-outdoor living room that leads to the patio and swimming pool. The property sits behind a gated entrance and is lined with hedges for privacy.

The actor and environment advocate reportedly bought the property for a family member. He bought another home in Los Feliz earlier this year for $7.1 million. That house is a few miles away and slightly larger, at just under 5,000 square feet.

DiCaprio calls Malibu home. He first bought a property there in 1998. In 2016, he paid $23 million for a larger, 1.8-acre spread in the area. That property includes a main house, guest house and a loft.

He has also owned homes in Studio City and Manhattan’s Greenwich Village over the years.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch