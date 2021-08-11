Open Menu

Leonardo DiCaprio lists Los Feliz pad he bought from Moby

Oscar winner still owns another home nearby and $23M Malibu property

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 11, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Leonardo DiCaprio and the Los Feliz property (Getty, Hilton & Hyland, Redfin)
Leonardo DiCaprio and the Los Feliz property (Getty, Hilton & Hyland, Redfin)

Last we saw Leonardo DiCaprio on the silver screen was in 2019, when he co-starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” But the Oscar winner has been busy on the real estate front.

In his latest move, DeCaprio is asking $5.8 million for his 4,644-square-foot home in Los Feliz, according to the Los Angeles Times.

DiCaprio bought the home at 5509 Red Oak Drive from musician Moby three years ago for $4.9 million. It has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and is in the foothills southwest of Griffith Observatory.

Other spaces include a yoga area, a gym or office space and guest suite on the lower level. The rear of the home has an indoor-outdoor living room that leads to the patio and swimming pool. The property sits behind a gated entrance and is lined with hedges for privacy.

The actor and environment advocate reportedly bought the property for a family member. He bought another home in Los Feliz earlier this year for $7.1 million. That house is a few miles away and slightly larger, at just under 5,000 square feet.

DiCaprio calls Malibu home. He first bought a property there in 1998. In 2016, he paid $23 million for a larger, 1.8-acre spread in the area. That property includes a main house, guest house and a loft.

He has also owned homes in Studio City and Manhattan’s Greenwich Village over the years.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateLos Feliz

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kate Beckinsale and the Brentwood property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Kate Beckinsale lists longtime home in Brentwood
    Kate Beckinsale lists longtime home in Brentwood
    Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Pamela Anderson and the property (Carmelo Redondo, Shade Degges)
    Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M
    Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M
    Ryan Seacrest and the Beverly Hills estate (Google, Compass / Kurt Rappaport)
    Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home
    Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home
    Soleil Moon Frye and the property (Getty, The Society Group)
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    Sue Gross and an aerial of the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive (UCI, Google Maps)
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.