Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber sold their updated Midcentury home in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million.

The roughly 5,400-square-foot home at 1007 Loma Vista Drive is part of Trousdale Estates and sits just above Greystone Mansion, according to the Los Angeles Times. The home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Crawford and Gerber bought the home in 2017 for $11.6 million and put it on the market last August asking just under $16 million.

They bought the home from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who renovated the home with a mostly black-and-white theme. Crawford and Gerber largely kept the home as they bought it.

The one-story house has some classic Midcentury features, including a circular fireplace at the center of the open living area and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows.

The property totals about an acre and includes a concrete patio at the rear of the home with a fire pit and a lounge area that leads over to the swimming pool. There is also a three-car garage and a large motorcourt at the front of the home.

The property is less than a half-mile from a 13,000-square-foot spec mansion developed by Mohamed Hadid. Hadid later sold the property to 1MDB mastermind Jho Low.

That property sold in February for $27.4 million to Steven Gilfenbain, who heads the grape distribution company Stevco Inc.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch