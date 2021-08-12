Open Menu

Cindy Crawford sells Midcentury home in Trousdale Estates for $13.5M

Supermodel and husband Rande Gerber bought for $11.6Mn in 2017

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 12, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber with the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Compass via Kurt Rappaport)
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber with the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Compass via Kurt Rappaport)

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber sold their updated Midcentury home in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million.

The roughly 5,400-square-foot home at 1007 Loma Vista Drive is part of Trousdale Estates and sits just above Greystone Mansion, according to the Los Angeles Times. The home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Crawford and Gerber bought the home in 2017 for $11.6 million and put it on the market last August asking just under $16 million.

They bought the home from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who renovated the home with a mostly black-and-white theme. Crawford and Gerber largely kept the home as they bought it.

The one-story house has some classic Midcentury features, including a circular fireplace at the center of the open living area and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows.

The property totals about an acre and includes a concrete patio at the rear of the home with a fire pit and a lounge area that leads over to the swimming pool. There is also a three-car garage and a large motorcourt at the front of the home.

The property is less than a half-mile from a 13,000-square-foot spec mansion developed by Mohamed Hadid. Hadid later sold the property to 1MDB mastermind Jho Low.

That property sold in February for $27.4 million to Steven Gilfenbain, who heads the grape distribution company Stevco Inc.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateTrousdale Estates

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Leonardo DiCaprio and the Los Feliz property (Getty, Hilton & Hyland, Redfin)
    Leonardo DiCaprio lists Los Feliz pad he bought from Moby
    Leonardo DiCaprio lists Los Feliz pad he bought from Moby
    Kate Beckinsale and the Brentwood property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Kate Beckinsale lists longtime home in Brentwood
    Kate Beckinsale lists longtime home in Brentwood
    Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home
    Pamela Anderson and the property (Carmelo Redondo, Shade Degges)
    Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M
    Pam Anderson sells custom-built Malibu Colony home for $12M
    Ryan Seacrest and the Beverly Hills estate (Google, Compass / Kurt Rappaport)
    Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home
    Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home
    Soleil Moon Frye and the property (Getty, The Society Group)
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Mark and Arman Gabay and the Bedford Triangle property (LoopNet, Style Outlets)
    Gabays asking $52M for trio of Beverly Hills retail properties
    Gabays asking $52M for trio of Beverly Hills retail properties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.