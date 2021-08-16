Open Menu

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Flip Pacific Palisades mansion

Power couple got their $25M asking price for the 10,000-square-foot mansion

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 16, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley with the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Compass)
It took only a month for Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley to flip a Pacific Palisades home.

The couple found a buyer at their $25 million asking price for the 10,300-square-foot mansion, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The couple bought the property a year and a half ago and put the property on the market last month.

They paid $22.5 million for the property at 1116 Napoli Drive in January 2020. It had been recently renovated and expanded. The Mediterranean-style home now has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The property is about a third of an acre. Large floor-to-ceiling doors lead from the main living room and kitchen area out to the small backyard with infinity pool, which overlooks the Riviera Country Club golf course.

Pfeiffer and Kelley have been busy with their real estate investments. They closed two other deals in the months before buying the Pacific Palisades mansion.

In December of 2019, they sold a ranch-style home in Silicon Valley for $22 million. They had listed it the year prior for $29.5 million.

Then a few weeks before buying the Pacific Palisades mansion, they sold off another smaller home in the Westside neighborhood for $9.1 million. The buyer was Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





