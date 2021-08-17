Open Menu

Fortunate son: John Fogerty flips Encino home for $8M

Rock legend bought 9K sf home for $6.8M

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 17, 2021
TRD Staff
John Fogerty and his Encino home (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
Former Creedence Clearwater Revival founder and frontman John Fogerty sold an Encino home for more than $1 million more than he paid.

The singer-songwriter sold the 9,000-square-foot mansion and a smaller home for $8 million, according to Dirt. He listed the property at 16701 Bajio Court in February for about $10 million, and a month later dropped the price to $9 million.

That got cut to $8.5 million in June and a sale was pending at that price a month later before closing after the last half million-dollar cut.

Still, it marks one of the pricier deals to close in Encino this summer. Actress Bridget Fonda and Danny Eflman about matched it with their $8 million purchase of two neighboring properties in June.

Fogerty acquired his Bajio Court property in 2018 for $6.8 million. The home was two years old when he bought it, and undertook a minor renovation, according to Dirt.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property totals about two-thirds of an acre, and there is a built-in firepit, pool and spa in the yard. There is also a rooftop deck.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





