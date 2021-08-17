Former Creedence Clearwater Revival founder and frontman John Fogerty sold an Encino home for more than $1 million more than he paid.

The singer-songwriter sold the 9,000-square-foot mansion and a smaller home for $8 million, according to Dirt. He listed the property at 16701 Bajio Court in February for about $10 million, and a month later dropped the price to $9 million.

That got cut to $8.5 million in June and a sale was pending at that price a month later before closing after the last half million-dollar cut.

Still, it marks one of the pricier deals to close in Encino this summer. Actress Bridget Fonda and Danny Eflman about matched it with their $8 million purchase of two neighboring properties in June.

Fogerty acquired his Bajio Court property in 2018 for $6.8 million. The home was two years old when he bought it, and undertook a minor renovation, according to Dirt.

The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property totals about two-thirds of an acre, and there is a built-in firepit, pool and spa in the yard. There is also a rooftop deck.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch