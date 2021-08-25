Open Menu

Japanese rocker sells Shaq’s former Mulholland Estates pad

Kyosuke Himuro, who fronted the band Boøwy, kept the custom basketball court

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 25, 2021 10:49 AM
TRD Staff
Shaquille O’Neal, Kyosuke Himuro and the property (Getty, Kimuro, Sally Forster Jones)
Shaquille O’Neal, Kyosuke Himuro and the property (Getty, Kimuro, Sally Forster Jones)

Japanese singer-songwriter and former band leader Kyosuke Himuro sold the Beverly Hills Post Office mansion he bought from Shaquille O’Neal 15 years ago.

Himuro sold the 13,000-square-foot Mulholland Estates property for $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He bought it from O’Neal in 2004 for $6.4 million and listed it earlier this year for $9.3 million. Himuro first listed the property back in 2013, for $9.49 million, according to Realtor.com.

Himuro remodeled the home but kept some of O’Neal’s custom additions, including an outdoor basketball court bearing the Superman logo and “NBA MVP” to commemorate his award in 2000.

O’Neal stamped the Superman logo all across his Orlando mansion as well. He sold that 35,000-square-foot behemoth in January for $16.5 million.

The Mulholland Estates property has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a main suite with parquet floors.

The guarded community of Mulholland Estates is a favorite among celebrities. A couple of world-famous DJs closed deals there. DJ Khaled sold his mansion in April for $13 million and Marshmello bought a property there last summer.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





