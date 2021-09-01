Open Menu

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buy celebrated mid-century home in Beverly Hills Post Office

The couple paid $8.5 million for the Rowan Residence, built in 1961

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 01, 2021 09:44 AM
TRD Staff
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with the mid-century home (Getty, Compass)
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with the mid-century home (Getty, Compass)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are the new owners of a midcentury home in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. They may not own it for long, though, given their penchant for flipping homes.

The couple paid talent agent Greg Cavic $8.5 million for the home at 9557 Lime Orchard Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. Cavic listed the home in July for $9.4 million.

The 4,600-square-foot home, designed by Southern California modernist architect Robert Skinner, was built in 1961. Known in design circles as the Rowan Residence, it was featured in the third edition of photographer Julius Shulman’s book “Modernism Rediscovered,” published in 2007.

While DeGeneres and de Rossi typically renovate their investment properties, the Rowan Residence recently got a comprehensive renovation. Designers John Bertram and Sara Shetter installed terrazzo floors, new fixtures, and furniture constructed of Douglas fir wood.

The kitchen and some other spaces were updated in a contemporary style, but rooms retain hallmarks of mid-century style such as the built-in shelving in the family room and office. The back yard includes a stone patio with a swimming pool, fire pit, and a bar. The property totals under a half-acre.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have closed at least two large deals this year — they sold Adam Levine’s former Beverly Hills mansion for $47 million in April and a month later bought back a Montecito estate they sold three years ago.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





