Open Menu

Pierce Brosnan pulls Malibu beach house off the market after a year without a price cut

The actor really, really wanted $100 million for the custom-built home

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 02, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Keely Shaye and Pierce Brosnan with the Malibu house (Getty, Compass via Realtor.com)
Keely Shaye and Pierce Brosnan with the Malibu house (Getty, Compass via Realtor.com)

Pierce Brosnan wouldn’t take anything under $100 million for his custom-built Malibu beach house. So he took it off the market.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, pulled the Broad Beach listing after a year without an offer, according to the New York Post.

Brosnan listed 3118 Broad Beach Road last September. He and his wife, Keely Shaye, commissioned the 12,500-square-foot home themselves.

They bought the underlying land in two purchases totaling $7.4 million in 2000. The property totals about an acre, unusually large for Broad Beach.

The southeast Asian-style architecture was inspired by Brosnan’s time in Thailand shooting “Tomorrow Never Dies” in 1997. The influence is clear in the hardwood construction, teak floors, and wraparound balconies. The main and guest house have a total of five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit area, Japanese-style spa, sauna, steam room, and a gym. It also includes a screening room and library.

The Brosnans have long called Malibu home, although they now live primarily in Hawaii. They’ve owned at least three homes in Malibu over the years. One former home sold in 2017 and they purchased another in 2019.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateMalibu

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with the mid-century home (Getty, Compass)
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buy celebrated mid-century home in Beverly Hills Post Office
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buy celebrated mid-century home in Beverly Hills Post Office
    Elizabeth Taylor and Nimes Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Spec developer Ardie Tavangarian buys Elizabeth Taylor’s Bel Air residence
    Spec developer Ardie Tavangarian buys Elizabeth Taylor’s Bel Air residence
    Charles Fries (Getty)
    Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures, Charles Fries, lists for $25M
    Beverly Hills estate once owned by Paramount Pictures, Charles Fries, lists for $25M
    Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow and the modern Coldwater Canyon home (Compass, Getty)
    Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow cuts asking again on Beverly Hills home
    Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow cuts asking again on Beverly Hills home
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Shaquille O’Neal, Kyosuke Himuro and the property (Getty, Kimuro, Sally Forster Jones)
    Japanese rocker sells Shaq’s former Mulholland Estates pad
    Japanese rocker sells Shaq’s former Mulholland Estates pad
    Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner with the estate (Getty, Realtor via Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    The home on La Costa Beach and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum (Redfin, Getty)
    Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in
    Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.