Pierce Brosnan wouldn’t take anything under $100 million for his custom-built Malibu beach house. So he took it off the market.

The actor, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, pulled the Broad Beach listing after a year without an offer, according to the New York Post.

Brosnan listed 3118 Broad Beach Road last September. He and his wife, Keely Shaye, commissioned the 12,500-square-foot home themselves.

They bought the underlying land in two purchases totaling $7.4 million in 2000. The property totals about an acre, unusually large for Broad Beach.

The southeast Asian-style architecture was inspired by Brosnan’s time in Thailand shooting “Tomorrow Never Dies” in 1997. The influence is clear in the hardwood construction, teak floors, and wraparound balconies. The main and guest house have a total of five bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit area, Japanese-style spa, sauna, steam room, and a gym. It also includes a screening room and library.

The Brosnans have long called Malibu home, although they now live primarily in Hawaii. They’ve owned at least three homes in Malibu over the years. One former home sold in 2017 and they purchased another in 2019.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch