A pair of neighboring Beverly Hills Flats properties owned by late actor Carl Reiner have been sold.

The properties at 712 and 714 N. Rodeo Drive sold for $16.8 million to an unidentified buyer, according to the Los Angeles Times. They were listed for $10 million each following Reiner’s death in 2019 at the age of 98.

Together, they span about two-thirds of an acre and will probably be combined and redeveloped. The two back yards are already connected and one swimming pool appears to have been filled in.

One is a Spanish-style home spanning 3,300 square feet with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, which sold for $8.8 million. The other is a Traditional-style house totaling 5,500 square feet with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Despite being larger, it sold for $8 million.

Kurt Rappaport with the Westside Estate Agency represented both parties in the deal.

The prices for the two properties are typical for Beverly Hills Flats, which tends to be relatively more affordable than Beverly Hills’ pricey hillside neighborhoods.

The neighborhood marked its priciest deal about a year ago when a 9,000-square-foot home sold for $40 million.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch