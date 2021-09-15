Open Menu

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli buy $13M La Quinta after jail stints

The couple served time for trying to cheat their kids into USC

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 15, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin with The Madison Club where their house is located (The Madison Club, Getty)
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin with The Madison Club where their house is located (The Madison Club, Getty)

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the best-known culprits in a wide-reaching college admissions scandal, splashed out on a La Quinta getaway after serving short stints in low-security prisons.

The couple paid $13 million in an off-market deal for a roughly 9,400-square-foot home at the Madison Club, a gated golf community, according to Dirt. They bought it from Michael and Alexis Rowell, who paid $9.5 million for the home in late 2019. Michael Rowell is the founder of Assurance, the insurance firm that was acquired that year for $2.3 billion.

Loughlin and Mossimo paid a half-million dollars to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. It was part of a wide-ranging college admissions scandal masterminded by Rick Singer, who bribed officials at several universities to secure entry for his clients’ children.

Loughlin was released late last year after serving two months at FCI Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area last year. Mossimo was released in April after five months at the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc. They each paid fines and were required to perform community service.

Their new home, newly built when the Rowells bought it, has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an infinity-edge swimming pool and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that retract to open the main living area to the back yard.

It’s their third major deal of the last couple years. Mossimo and Loughlin listed their Bel Air home early last year for $29 million and found a buyer at $18.7 million over the summer.

Not long afterwards, the couple bought a newly built mansion in Hidden Hills for $9.5 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nicolas Berggruen and the Hearst Estate (Hilton & Hyland, Getty)
    Sold: Billionaire pays $63M at auction for Hearst estate
    Sold: Billionaire pays $63M at auction for Hearst estate
    Carl Reiner with the neighboring properties (Getty, Google Maps)
    Carl Reiner’s neighboring Beverly Hills Flats homes sell for $16.8M
    Carl Reiner’s neighboring Beverly Hills Flats homes sell for $16.8M
    Scooter Braun and his new house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Taylor Swift archenemy Scooter Braun pays $65M for Brentwood mansion
    Taylor Swift archenemy Scooter Braun pays $65M for Brentwood mansion
    Leonardo DiCaprio adds another Malibu beach house to SoCal portfolio
    Leonardo DiCaprio adds another Malibu beach house to SoCal portfolio
    Leonardo DiCaprio adds another Malibu beach house to SoCal portfolio
    Boxing analyst Larry Merchant and his Santa Monica home (Compass, Getty)
    Legendary boxing analyst Larry Merchant sells Santa Monica home
    Legendary boxing analyst Larry Merchant sells Santa Monica home
    Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and renderings of the unique home (Getty, City of Henderson)
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    Of course Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this home
    Keely Shaye and Pierce Brosnan with the Malibu house (Getty, Compass via Realtor.com)
    Buy another day: Pierce Brosnan pulls Malibu beach house off market
    Buy another day: Pierce Brosnan pulls Malibu beach house off market
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with the mid-century home (Getty, Compass)
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buy celebrated mid-century home in Beverly Hills Post Office
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi buy celebrated mid-century home in Beverly Hills Post Office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.