In her latest real estate deal, Kelly Clarkson sold off the 10,000-square-foot Encino mansion she had shared with her ex-husband.

The three-time Grammy winner sold the home at 16174 Woodvale Road for $8.2 million, according to Dirt. She and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstone paid $8.5 million for the new construction home in 2018. Clarkson listed the property in late January, asking just under $9 million.

The home and a detached guest house have eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms between them. The main suite has its own fireplace, a sitting room, patio, and a walk-in closet.

The property totals just over an acre, and there is a swimming pool and patio area with a full outdoor kitchen.

Clarkson and Blackstone separated last year. In June, she bought a 5,000-square-foot home in Toluca Lake for $5.5 million.

The Encino deal marks the third property she has unloaded over the last year. The other two homes she sold were outside of Nashville, Tennessee: a lakefront mansion for $6.3 million and a 295-acre property for $3 million. The pair sold for a combined $7 million above what Clarkson paid for them, according to the report.