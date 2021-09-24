Open Menu

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson sells 10K sf Encino mansion

Latest real estate deal for singer, who recently bought 5K sf Toluca Lake pad

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 24, 2021 10:55 AM
TRD Staff
Kelly Clarkson and the Encino property (Getty, Compass)
In her latest real estate deal, Kelly Clarkson sold off the 10,000-square-foot Encino mansion she had shared with her ex-husband.

The three-time Grammy winner sold the home at 16174 Woodvale Road for $8.2 million, according to Dirt. She and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstone paid $8.5 million for the new construction home in 2018. Clarkson listed the property in late January, asking just under $9 million.

The home and a detached guest house have eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms between them. The main suite has its own fireplace, a sitting room, patio, and a walk-in closet.

The property totals just over an acre, and there is a swimming pool and patio area with a full outdoor kitchen.

Clarkson and Blackstone separated last year. In June, she bought a 5,000-square-foot home in Toluca Lake for $5.5 million.

The Encino deal marks the third property she has unloaded over the last year. The other two homes she sold were outside of Nashville, Tennessee: a lakefront mansion for $6.3 million and a 295-acre property for $3 million. The pair sold for a combined $7 million above what Clarkson paid for them, according to the report.

The singer also reportedly wants to sell a Montana ranch where her ex-husband now lives. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





