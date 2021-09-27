Open Menu

Buyer confirmed, finally: Tim Cook paid $10M for La Quinta mansion

Apple CEO bought 10K sf gated desert abode in exclusive Madison Club community

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 27, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Tim Cook and the La Quinta house (Getty, Realtor.com / Hideaway Properties Corp.)
The house comes with a sunset view fit for a screensaver.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was confirmed as the buyer of a nearly 10,000-square foot mansion in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club neighborhood, according to Dirt. Cook actually closed on the $10.1 million deal two years ago and had long been the suspected buyer.

Located in the Coachella Valley, Madison Club is a gated community built around a golf course and country club. The Apple CEO’s golf game is unclear but a couple years ago he did hobnob with former President Donald Trump at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Other famous Madison Club residents include Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, Cindy Crawford, Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Kourtney Kardnashian.

Cook’s five-bedroom mansion includes an outdoor infinity pool and firepit and sweeping mountain views.

Cook, who took over as Apple CEO in 2011 upon the death of Steve Jobs, has a reported net worth of $1.4 billion and owns at least one other home, in Palo Alto. That property is a four-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot condo.

During the pandemic the Coachella Valley’s real estate prices soared. At the end of 2020, the region’s median home price was $520,000, 22 percent higher than in 2019, according to one research firm. The boom was led by sales in luxury communities, especially in La Quinta and Palm Springs.

[Dirt] — Trevor Bach 

