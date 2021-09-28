Open Menu

Renters urged to apply for aid ahead of eviction moratorium expiration

California’s ban expires Sept. 30 for low-income residents who don’t state their need

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 28, 2021 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The end of California's eviction moratorium is quickly approaching (Getty)
The end of California’s eviction moratorium is quickly approaching (Getty)

California officials are urging low-income renters to apply for assistance ahead of the Sept. 30 eviction ban expiration.

State law adopted this year bars landlords from evicting tenants through March 31, 2022, if the tenants complete an application for aid, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The state’s $5.2 billion assistance program now covers 100 percent of back rent and future rent as well as utilities.

The state is distributing about half of that money, while counties are administering the other half. L.A. County is administering the program through the City of Los Angeles Housing Department.

Since the start of the pandemic, California has barred landlords from evicting low-income tenants if they pay at least 25 percent of their rent. A divided state legislature declined to extend the measure beyond Sept. 30.

Starting on Oct. 1, a landlord can evict a tenant if they themselves completed a rental assistance application for the tenant and were either denied, or if the tenant did not complete their part of the application, according to Mercury News.

The state was initially slow to get the rental assistance program up and the funds distributed. As of Monday, the state has given $650 million of its share of funds, or about a quarter of its total.

PolicyLink and the USC Equity Research Institute estimate that as of August, about 744,000 households in California still owed an average of $3,500 in back rent.

[LAT, Mercury News] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusHousing crisisLA Multifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami nips at NY for title of most expensive housing market
    Miami nips at NY for title of most expensive housing market
    Miami nips at NY for title of most expensive housing market
    Appeals court reverses order requiring LA to house all of Skid Row’s homeless
    Appeals court reverses order requiring LA to house all of Skid Row’s homeless
    Appeals court reverses order requiring LA to house all of Skid Row’s homeless
    ELK Development founder Evan Kasper and renderings of 728 South Manhattan Place (ELK, OFFICEUNTITLED)
    ELK Development plans 2nd Koreatown apartment complex
    ELK Development plans 2nd Koreatown apartment complex
    Jim Rosten of Benedict Canyon Equities and The Retreat apartment complex in Santa Clarita (The Retreat, BCE)
    Benedict Canyon nabs tidy profit on Santa Clarita apartment complex
    Benedict Canyon nabs tidy profit on Santa Clarita apartment complex
    Bell Partners CEO Jon Bell and Bell Warner Center (Bell Partners, Bell Warner Center)
    Bell Partners buys 394-unit complex in Canoga Park
    Bell Partners buys 394-unit complex in Canoga Park
    Renderings of the project and Brookfield Properties Managing Partner and CEO Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Los Angeles Department of Building & Planning)
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    (Unsplash via Philippe Gauthier)
    LA’s homebuying frenzy boosts number of $1M homes
    LA’s homebuying frenzy boosts number of $1M homes
    340 S. La Fayette Park Place (Rent)
    MC Investment is buyer behind 100-unit Rampart Village complex
    MC Investment is buyer behind 100-unit Rampart Village complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.