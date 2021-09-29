Open Menu

Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home

5.4K sf property adds to residential portfolio that includes homes in Europe

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 29, 2021 11:47 AM
TRD Staff
(Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Elton John has added a second 1960s-era home to his Beverly Hills holdings, and to his substantial real estate portfolio that includes homes in Europe.

The legendary musician and his husband David Furnish paid $8.5 million for the property next door to their longtime home in Trousdale Estates, according to Dirt.

The sale was an off-market deal hammered out with his neighbor. The 5,400-square-foot home was built in 1968, and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The driveway is gated and much of the property is surrounded by large trees for privacy.

John and Furnish bought a 20-acre estate in Bel Air for $33 million in 2015, Variety reported at the time. They previously owned two condo units at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood, but sold those off to separate buyers.

The couple also own a property in Downtown Atlanta, as well as properties across the pond in the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.
In Trousdale Estates, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber recently sold their identically-sized — though renovated — home for $13.5 million.

John and Furnish have been living in the neighborhood since 2012, when they paid $7.3 million for property. That house, which the couple has renovated, is little over 4,000 square feet.
[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

