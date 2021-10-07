Less than a year after Trevor Noah dropped big money on an 11,400-square-foot Bel Air mansion, “The Daily Show” host is relisting the property.

Noah is asking $29.8 million for the home at 833 Stradella Road, according to Dirt.

He paid Mark Rios $27.5 million for the Bel Air home. Rios designed the property for himself and husband Guy Ringler. It was completed in 2014.

The boxy white mansion has six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. It has most of the usual amenities for the price point, including a wine room, gym, a sauna-equipped spa, and an infinity-edge pool.

Each of the rooms facing the rear of the 1-acre hillside property has floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors to take full advantage of the views out to the Pacific Ocean.

It’s Noah’s only known property in Los Angeles. He bought a spec home in Bel Air in 2019 and sold it last year to Bird founder Travis VanderZanden. VanderZanden himself listed that mansion in April.

Noah lives primarily in New York City, where “The Daily Show” is filmed, Dirt reported. There, he owns a penthouse unit at Stella Tower in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Last month, the show returned to a proper studio after more than a year shooting remotely out of his penthouse.

In L.A., Noah isn’t the only celebrity to go after a quick flip. Singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart recently listed a Malibu beach house they bought in June. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch