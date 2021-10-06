Pink may be using the lessons learned from her motocross star husband and applying them to real estate.

Instead of bikes, the singer and Carey Hart are looking to flip the Malibu home they bought a few months ago, putting it on the market for just under $15 million, according to Dirt.

The couple paid $13.7 million https://therealdeal.com/la/2021/06/23/pink-knew-pop-star-returns-to-malibu-with-14m-purchase/ in June for the home, which counts crooner Barry Manilow as a former owner. It would be the third sale in the last 12 months for the property at 24146 Malibu Road.

Last fall, Natalia Mogilney sold the beach house for $8.7 million to dentist Soleyman Cohen-Sedgh, who promptly renovated the property and sold it to Pink — real name Alecia Moore — and Hart for $200,000 above asking price.

The 4,320-square-foot property was built in 1976. The main house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A guest apartment above the two-car garage adds another bedroom and bathroom.

The second-story eat-in kitchen includes a balcony overlooking the Pacific and a guest bedroom or den opens up to a courtyard with dining and lounge space.

They owned a home in Malibu’s Point Dume area for several years before selling for $12.5 million in 2016. The couple own a 215-acre compound in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara

Malibu has been among the hottest housing markets in Los Angeles throughout the pandemic.

Most recently, Kanye West bought a Tadao Ando-designed beach house for $57 million. Leonardo DiCaprio paid $14 million for a new beach house as he tries to offload another.

Iconiq Capital partner Will Griffith also recently paid eight figures for a beach house on Broad Beach. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch