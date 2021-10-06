Open Menu

Pink lists Malibu pad months after buying it

Looking for quick flip, singer and motocross star husband put home on market for $15M

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 06, 2021 11:11 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Singer-songwriter Pink; 24146 Malibu Road (Getty Images, Redfin)

Pink may be using the lessons learned from her motocross star husband and applying them to real estate.

Instead of bikes, the singer and Carey Hart are looking to flip the Malibu home they bought a few months ago, putting it on the market for just under $15 million, according to Dirt.

The couple paid $13.7 million https://therealdeal.com/la/2021/06/23/pink-knew-pop-star-returns-to-malibu-with-14m-purchase/ in June for the home, which counts crooner Barry Manilow as a former owner. It would be the third sale in the last 12 months for the property at 24146 Malibu Road.

Last fall, Natalia Mogilney sold the beach house for $8.7 million to dentist Soleyman Cohen-Sedgh, who promptly renovated the property and sold it to Pink — real name Alecia Moore — and Hart for $200,000 above asking price.

The 4,320-square-foot property was built in 1976. The main house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A guest apartment above the two-car garage adds another bedroom and bathroom.

The second-story eat-in kitchen includes a balcony overlooking the Pacific and a guest bedroom or den opens up to a courtyard with dining and lounge space.

They owned a home in Malibu’s Point Dume area for several years before selling for $12.5 million in 2016. The couple own a 215-acre compound in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Santa Barbara
Malibu has been among the hottest housing markets in Los Angeles throughout the pandemic.

Most recently, Kanye West bought a Tadao Ando-designed beach house for $57 million. Leonardo DiCaprio paid $14 million for a new beach house as he tries to offload another.

Iconiq Capital partner Will Griffith also recently paid eight figures for a beach house on Broad Beach. [Dirt] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estateMalibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan and his 3 Malibu properties at 29140 Cliffside Drive, 29150 Cliffside Drive, 29208 Cliffside Drive (Getty, Redfin, Realtor)
These are King Abdullah’s secret Malibu properties
These are King Abdullah’s secret Malibu properties
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and the Hollywood Hills estate (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel list Hollywood Hills estate for $35M
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel list Hollywood Hills estate for $35M
Developer Mohamed Hadid and Strada Vecchia mansion (Hilton & Hyland, Getty)
Hadid’s troubled Strada Vecchia mansion still in limbo after failed court auction
Hadid’s troubled Strada Vecchia mansion still in limbo after failed court auction
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with the house (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy Hidden Hills spec mansion for $11.3M
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy Hidden Hills spec mansion for $11.3M
Guess CEO Carlos Alberini and Andrea with the two houses (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
Gene Simmons and the Beverly Hills property (Getty, The Altman Brothers / Douglas Elliman)
Gene Simmons finally kisses his Benedict Canyon mansion goodbye
Gene Simmons finally kisses his Benedict Canyon mansion goodbye
Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.