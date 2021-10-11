Fresh off a big purchase in Beverly Hills, media producer David Zander wants to put together a sale for his Pasadena compound.

Zander is asking $21.5 million for a three-parcel property at 1565-1585 Lombardy Road that includes two 1920s homes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It’s the second-priciest residential property currently on the market in Pasadena, behind a $48 million listing on Oak Knoll Terrace.

Zander started to assemble the property in 2013, a year after the release of his biggest project, Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.” He sold another Pasadena property to Guang Ren around the same time.

The larger of the two homes on the Pasadena property is a 7,900-square-foot Cape Cod-style original designed by Roland Coate and built in 1925.

It was “completely rebuilt and redesigned” more recently. The work included raising the floors on both floors and adding antique French ceiling beams. The house was also reframed. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The smaller Spanish Revival-style home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. That property is surrounded by lawns and gardens, while the yard around the Cape Cod-style home appears to be dug up for landscaping.

In August, Zander bought the Beverly Hills Flats home of “The Joker” director Todd Phillips for $30.7 million. Phillips listed the property in July for $34.5 million.

The property is a double lot with a home designed by architect Wallace Neff in 1928. The sale was one of Beverly Hills’ priciest deals of the year.

Zander’s more recent production credits include “The Burnt Orange Heresy” and “Some Velvet Morning.” [LAT] — Dennis Lynch