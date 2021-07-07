Todd Phillips, the director of “The Joker” and “The Hangover,” is asking serious money for his Beverly Hills mansion.

Phillips listed the property for $34.5 million — among the highest asking prices for a home currently on the market, according to Dirt.

Phillips bought the property for $17.25 million in 2012 from Paradigm Talent Agency Chairman Sam Gores. Online listings peg the square-footage at between 7,000 and 9,000.

The Spanish colonial-style mansion at 619 N Arden Drive includes seven bedrooms, a pool, spa and home theater.

Zillow currently only lists 13 homes in Beverly Hills for over $35 million, including the 13,400-square-foot home put on the market for $50 million by Canyon Partners’ co-founder Mitchell Julis.

It’s even more rare that a home in Beverly Hills goes for that much. NFL great Tony Gonzalez sold his 13,000-square-foot property for $21.2 million last month, after originally listing it for $30 million.

Other celebrities have also bought Beverly Hills homes at a discount. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought a four-acre compound in Beverly Park for $27.8 million — the seller, Paul Reiser, listed it for around $30 million.

[Dirt] — Isabella Farr