Open Menu

“The Joker” director seriously asks $34.5M for Beverly Hills mansion

Todd Phillips bought property for $17M in 2012

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 07, 2021 12:14 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Director Todd Phillips and the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Director Todd Phillips and the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)

Todd Phillips, the director of “The Joker” and “The Hangover,” is asking serious money for his Beverly Hills mansion.

Phillips listed the property for $34.5 million — among the highest asking prices for a home currently on the market, according to Dirt.

Phillips bought the property for $17.25 million in 2012 from Paradigm Talent Agency Chairman Sam Gores. Online listings peg the square-footage at between 7,000 and 9,000.

The Spanish colonial-style mansion at 619 N Arden Drive includes seven bedrooms, a pool, spa and home theater.

Zillow currently only lists 13 homes in Beverly Hills for over $35 million, including the 13,400-square-foot home put on the market for $50 million by Canyon Partners’ co-founder Mitchell Julis.

It’s even more rare that a home in Beverly Hills goes for that much. NFL great Tony Gonzalez sold his 13,000-square-foot property for $21.2 million last month, after originally listing it for $30 million.

Other celebrities have also bought Beverly Hills homes at a discount. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought a four-acre compound in Beverly Park for $27.8 million — the seller, Paul Reiser, listed it for around $30 million.

[Dirt] — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estateluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
Mitt Romney and the La Jolla beachfront property (Google Maps, Getty)
Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)
California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
Mohamed Hadid and Franklin Canyon Park (Getty, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority)
For Mohamed Hadid’s latest offering, 70 acres of undeveloped land
For Mohamed Hadid’s latest offering, 70 acres of undeveloped land
Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)
Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
Olaf Carlson-Wee and 1415 Devlin Drive (LinkedIn, Zillow)
Crypto lover Olaf Carlson-Wee buys $29M Hollywood Hills mansion
Crypto lover Olaf Carlson-Wee buys $29M Hollywood Hills mansion
Kelly Clarkson and the Toluca Lake house (Compass, Getty)
Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.