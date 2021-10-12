Producer and “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard recently won a bidding war for an early 20th-century estate in Pasadena.

Bouchard secured the deed for the 1.6-acre property for $5.3 million, or $300,000 above its original asking price, according to Dirt.

The property sits along the Arroyo Seco in southern Pasadena, at 744 Rockwood Road. The main house dates from 1911 and was designed by Myron Hubbart Hunt, the architect behind the Rose Bowl and the nearby Langham Huntington hotel.

The house has eight bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms spread across 4,823 square feet.

The interiors are decorated with colorful wallpapers and lots of dark wood used for paneling in a study area, door frames, and a fireplace mantle.

The first floor features a long wood porch, and there are several balconies on the second floor. There is also a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse.

The landscaped grounds are replete with English-style gardens and lawns, although the property lacks an all-important Southern California amenity — the swimming pool.

Pasadena is home to plenty of early 20th century properties, and well-preserved examples can trade for several millions of dollars.

Early Facebook employee Ezra Callahan recently paid $13.3 million for a 1.5-acre estate and its 9,000-square-foot home built in 1929.

Late last month, film producer David Zander listed his Pasadena compound with two 1920s homes for $21.5 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch