LPC West, Clarion Partners plan 150k sf office complex in Culver City

Joint venture, which hopes to lure a single tenant, purchased the site in 2019 for $32.6M

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 20, 2021 10:43 AM
TRD Staff
LPC West Executive Vice President Rob Kane, Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert and renderings of the project (LPC, Clarion, Gensler)
A joint venture between LPC West and Clarion Partners is planning another office project in Culver City.

The developers have tapped architecture firm Gensler to design a four-story, 150,000-square-foot complex on a 1.1-acre site spanning 3817, 3835 and 3855 Watseka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

LPC West — the West Coast arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company — and Clarion purchased the site in early 2019 for $32.6 million. It is currently home to a small commercial building and adjoining parking lots.

The developers are seeking entitlements for the project and hope to break ground next year, with a long-term goal of leasing the building to a single office tenant.

Gensler’s design mimics the layout and character of industrial creative office conversions. It includes a largely open floor plan, high ceilings, large glass windows and the use of timber for a “classic, creative and industrial feel,” said LPC West executive Rob Kane.

The building will also feature a glass-paneled, sawtooth roof — a centuries-old design first used in factories to admit even light into large spaces while avoiding direct sunlight.

LPC West and Clarion have previously partnered on other large projects in Culver City.

Last year, the developers paid $169 million for the 7-acre Jefferson Creative Campus across town in an Opportunity Zone near Baldwin Hills. It was the third-largest office investment sale in L.A. County last year.

In March, the pair announced plans to more than triple the office space there with the addition of a 329,000-square-foot building.

LPC West and Clarion have also nearly completed their 128,000-square-foot office complex at 8777 Washington Boulevard, which is fully preleased to Apple.

That lease is the first component of a wider expansion for Apple in the Westside city — the company earlier this month announced plans to build 500,000 square feet of additional office space in the immediate area.

[LABJ] — Dennis Lynch 





