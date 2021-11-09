Open Menu

Newegg gets 245k sf nest at Ontario warehouse

Online electronics retailer commits to $26M

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 09, 2021 10:02 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shea Properties CEO Colm Macken and Newegg CEO Anthony Chow with the property (Newegg, Shea)
Shea Properties CEO Colm Macken and Newegg CEO Anthony Chow with the property (Newegg, Shea)

Online electronics retailer Newegg is expanding its Southern California footprint with a 245,000-square-foot lease in San Bernardino County.

The City of Industry-based company’s new lease for 5200 Shea Center Drive in Ontario is valued at around $26 million, according to the Commercial Observer. The length of the lease has not been disclosed, but it appears to run about 10 years, based on recent data indicating an average asking lease rate of 73 cents per square foot for larger chunks of warehouse space in the area.

The lease is for one of five warehouses that make up Shea Properties’ 1.8-million-square-foot Shea Center Ontario logistics complex. The complex is just off the interchange of interstates 15 and 10, about a 10-minute drive from Ontario International Airport and an adjacent air hub for UPS.

Aerial of Shea Center Ontario with the Newegg leased building highlighted (Shea)
Aerial of Shea Center Ontario with the Newegg leased building highlighted (Shea)

The warehouse, along with each of the complex’s other four warehouses, has 30-foot clear heights. It’s the third largest of its neighbors and has 68 dock doors, according to marketing materials.

Ontario is an industrial and warehousing center in the Inland Empire, thanks to its airport, rail links and access to highways. The city has seen a handful of large investment sales and leases this year.

Last month, Duke Realty announced it leased a 200,000-square-foot spec warehouse to China-based goods supplier Yahee Technologies. The property is about seven miles from Shea Center Ontario.

The pandemic boosted demand for warehousing space nationwide and made an already competitive Southern California market that much more feverish. Vacancy is at record lows, spurring pre-lease deals and spec development.

The region leads the nation in investment sales this year. Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire together accounted for $5.1 billion of the $36.6 billion in investment sales nationwide recorded during the first eight months of 2021.

The priciest deal so far recorded in the Inland Empire this year closed last month when Dallas-based Covington Group paid $252 million for a 3.4 million-square-foot industrial complex in Victorville. Like Shea Center Ontario and Duke Realty’s warehouse, the Victorville complex is near an airport, in this case the Southern California Logistics Airport.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateInland EmpireLogistics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 275 Valencia Avenue in Brea (Getty, CoStar)
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Silver screen to self-storage for Columbia College Hollywood
    Silver screen to self-storage for Columbia College Hollywood
    Silver screen to self-storage for Columbia College Hollywood
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman and one of the industrial properties (LoopNet, CenterPoint)
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    CenterPoint pays $114M for Santa Ana logistics facility
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Greenlaw rides Amazon to $128M sale in Simi Valley
    Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam with an illustration of last month's El Sereno warehouse fire (Twitter/NOT_INTO_IT, iStock, Getty)
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    Prologis on hook for mystery stink in Carson?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.