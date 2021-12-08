Billionaire Sue Gross has spent $16.1 million for a Tuscan farmhouse-style home next to her main mansion in Beverly Hills as part of a luxe reshuffle for the former spouse of the one-time Bond King.

Sue Gross, whose marriage to PIMCO cofounder Bill Gross four years ago, now owns three neighboring properties in Beverly Hills, including one on the market, according to Dirt.

She bought the first home for $20 million in early 2018 — a year after divorcing Gross — and undertook a renovation, which was just completed. In October of that year she bought the house next door for $35 million from prolific residential investors Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres and de Rossi paid $16 million for the home three years prior. The deal with Gross was an off-market deal. Gross now has the 5,280-square-foot property on the market asking $38 million.

Her latest buy is probably for use as a guest house or staff quarters. The 1966-built home totals 5,367 square feet with five bedrooms and baths.

Architects Luis Ortega and Jose Fernandez completely revamped the property from the ground up in 2005.

The architecture is a mix of rustic materials such as plaster walls and exposed wood beams as well as modern features, including steel-case windows. Amenities include a gym, formal dining room, and what appears to be a workshop or studio.

The property totals about a half-acre. The rear of the home opens to stone patios and a small pool, as well as a covered lounge area with a fireplace.

Gross’s net worth is estimated at around $1.5 billion. She owns at least eight properties across Southern California, including four in Orange County.

Gross got ownership of three of those Orange County properties, all neighboring properties in the Irvine Cove gated community, in the divorce settlement with the former Pimco boss. The two then duked it out over two other homes in the community.

Bill Gross meanwhile owns several of his own properties, but primarily lives in Laguna Beach, where he’s been feuding with his neighbor. He avoided jail time earlier this year after violating a court order to stop harassing his neighbor.

