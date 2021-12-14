A newly built concrete-and-glass home on Malibu’s coast is hitting the market for $40 million.

The 5,000-square-foot home spans two lots previously owned by actress Suzanne Somers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Somers had a beach house on one lot, but it burned down along with three neighboring homes in 2007. She left the two lots vacant until selling them for a combined $12 million in 2016.

A sale near the ask would be among the priciest in what’s been a record-setting year in Malibu, but nowhere near the priciest.

In late September, fashion executive Serge Azria sold his seven-acre compound and its 10,000-square-foot mansion in Paradise Cove for $177 million to venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

It was not only an all-time price record for Malibu, but for the state of California, eclipsing the statewide record set in early 2020 when Jeff Bezos bought David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate for $165 million.

There have been two deals this year above $50 million as well. In June, Eli Broad sold his 5,400-square-foot beach house for $52 million and a couple months later, Kanye West paid $57 million for a Tadao Ando-designed home on the beach.

Super-high-end deals aside, Malibu is the L.A. area’s strongest market since the pandemic.

The beach house on Somers’ former property sits less than a mile from West’s new abode. It’s two lots combine for about a third of an acre with 100 feet of beach frontage.

The four-bedroom concrete home sits above the beach, atop 27 caissons driven 60 feet into the sandy earth. Like many beach homes, it was designed to maximize ocean views.

There are floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors lining both the main floor and the upper floors facing the Pacific Ocean, creating indoor-outdoor space.

There is also a rooftop deck with a hot tub and fire pit. One side of the home includes a small swimming pool as well. Light wood is used for the floors and some ceilings inside. Porcelain is also used for some walls. Shen Schulz with Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.