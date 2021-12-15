Open Menu

50-unit senior housing complex eyed as affordable in West Hollywood

EAH Housing’s project would rise about a block from Plummer Park on Martel Avenue

Los Angeles
Dec.December 15, 2021 12:47 PM
TRD Staff
Rendering of the project at 1041-1049 N. Martel Avenue with EAH Housing Board Chair Judy Binsacca (KFA, EAH Housing)

Developer EAH Housing wants to build a 50-unit affordable senior housing complex near Plummer Park in West Hollywood.

The San Rafael-based firm is set to present the project to the West Hollywood Planning Commission’s Design Review Subcommittee on Thursday, according to Urbanize.

EAH’s proposed project would rise at 1041-1049 N. Martel Avenue, just south of the street’s junction with Santa Monica Boulevard and currently home to three single-family homes.

The units are proposed as a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. 19 parking spaces would be located below grade.

KFA Architecture’s design is a podium-style building with a U-shaped structure above the first floor podium. The top of the “U” and the front entrance would face Martel Avenue.

Amenities include a community room and a landscaped courtyard above the podium level.

A West Hollywood city staff report mostly supports the project, but seeks a handful of suggested changes. They include a change of exterior finish from stucco, improvements to the stormwater management system and the use of rooftop solar arrays.

The report calls the project “a much-needed addition to the
neighborhood and its location is extremely well-suited, proximate to Plummer Park,” according to Urbanize.

New multifamily projects are fairly rare in West Hollywood and affordable projects even more so. Recently proposed rental projects include A.J. Khair’s Harper on Sunset development, which includes 46 apartments and a 172-room hotel.

Charles Company recently reduced the number of apartments at its mixed-use Melrose Triangle project from 76 to 41, all of which the firm wants to rent at middle-income levels.

EAH Housing has completed dozens of projects across California and has several in the works, including a few in Los Angeles.

Since early 2020, the firm has proposed a 64-unit low-income complex at 4519 Main Street near Exposition Park and secured funding from the city of L.A. for a 49-unit supportive housing project on La Brea Avenue. The firm has two other projects in the works as well.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 




