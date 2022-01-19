Open Menu

Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M

The Agency cofounder listed the property in 2017

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2022 04:11 PM
TRD Staff
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards with home in Bel Air (The Agency, Getty)

Heavyweight broker Mauricio Umanksy and his wife Kyle Richards have sold their Bel Air mansion for $6.1 million, some five years after first listing it.

The buyer was the author and lifestyle blogger Amanda Frances, the New York Post reported.

Umanksy, a charismatic personality who cofounded the luxury brokerage The Agency in 2011, bought the home with Richards that same year for just over $3 million. The couple listed it in 2017 for $7 million, or as a $50,000 per month rental.

The Mexican-born broker and his wife, a fixture on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” also kept the deal in the family: The couple’s daughters Alexia Umanksy and Farrah Brittany both brokers at The Agency, had the listing.

The 6,200 square-foot, two-story house has seven bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater and wet bar, and the property also features a pool, putting green and sports court.

In 2017, the couple paid $8.3 million for “the Smokey Robinson Estate” in Encino, a price that broke a local record.

[New York Post]Trevor Bach 

Read more




    Tags
    Bel AirCelebrity Real Estateluxury real estateThe Agency

