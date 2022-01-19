Heavyweight broker Mauricio Umanksy and his wife Kyle Richards have sold their Bel Air mansion for $6.1 million, some five years after first listing it.

The buyer was the author and lifestyle blogger Amanda Frances, the New York Post reported.

Umanksy, a charismatic personality who cofounded the luxury brokerage The Agency in 2011, bought the home with Richards that same year for just over $3 million. The couple listed it in 2017 for $7 million, or as a $50,000 per month rental.

The Mexican-born broker and his wife, a fixture on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” also kept the deal in the family: The couple’s daughters Alexia Umanksy and Farrah Brittany both brokers at The Agency, had the listing.

The 6,200 square-foot, two-story house has seven bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater and wet bar, and the property also features a pool, putting green and sports court.

In 2017, the couple paid $8.3 million for “the Smokey Robinson Estate” in Encino, a price that broke a local record.

[New York Post] – Trevor Bach