Australian hip-hop megastar Iggy Azalea has put her Hidden Hills house up for sale for $6.2 million – eight months after moving in.

The rapper, born Amethyst Kelly, has listed the 5,228 square-foot house at 24153 Long Valley Rd. for $6.195 million, according to Dirt.

She bought the white, double-gabled house and two-story guest home in June for $5.2 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom ranch house with a four-car garage was built in 1963 on one acre of land in the gated celebrity magnet next to Calabasas.

Listing agents Shari Huntington and Tyler Van Patten of Coldwell Banker Realty described the suburban ranch property as “a turnkey gem.”

Its lushly landscaped grounds include a lagoon-style, saltwater swimming pool and spa, a flagstone patio with an outdoor fireplace and barbecue, a sport court and an orchard of lemon trees.

The interior features vaulted and beamed ceilings, wood floors and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Sub Zero/Viking appliances and an adjacent screened-in porch.

The detached guest house out back offers a bedroom, bath, and full kitchen along with a high-ceiling living room and large loft.

According to the listing, permits have been obtained to remodel the front of the home with a porch, new driveway and motor court, new planter boxes and custom water features.

Last summer, Azalea got into a feud with a neighbor over a home renovation – she was building a playground and zip line for her one-year-old son, Onyx – that included an expletive-laden tweet that went viral.

Celebrities living in the 1.7-square-mile City of Hidden Hills include Lil Wayne, Madonna and quarterback Matthew Stafford. It also includes Kanye West, who paid $4.5 million for the house across the street from the mansion he used to share with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Last fall, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith paid $11.3 million for a newly built 10,400 square-foot spec home not far away from their son, Jaden Smith, who lives in Hidden Hills.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew