Open Menu

Rapper Iggy Azalea lists Hidden Hills house for $6.2M

Australian bumps price of suburban ranch house $1M eight months after she moved in

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 19, 2022 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rapper Iggy Azalea lists Hidden Hills house for $6.2M (Morales Group Real Estate Advisors, Getty Images)

Australian hip-hop megastar Iggy Azalea has put her Hidden Hills house up for sale for $6.2 million – eight months after moving in.

The rapper, born Amethyst Kelly, has listed the 5,228 square-foot house at 24153 Long Valley Rd. for $6.195 million, according to Dirt.

She bought the white, double-gabled house and two-story guest home in June for $5.2 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom ranch house with a four-car garage was built in 1963 on one acre of land in the gated celebrity magnet next to Calabasas.

Listing agents Shari Huntington and Tyler Van Patten of Coldwell Banker Realty described the suburban ranch property as “a turnkey gem.”

Its lushly landscaped grounds include a lagoon-style, saltwater swimming pool and spa, a flagstone patio with an outdoor fireplace and barbecue, a sport court and an orchard of lemon trees.

The interior features vaulted and beamed ceilings, wood floors and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Sub Zero/Viking appliances and an adjacent screened-in porch.

The detached guest house out back offers a bedroom, bath, and full kitchen along with a high-ceiling living room and large loft.

According to the listing, permits have been obtained to remodel the front of the home with a porch, new driveway and motor court, new planter boxes and custom water features.

Last summer, Azalea got into a feud with a neighbor over a home renovation – she was building a playground and zip line for her one-year-old son, Onyx – that included an expletive-laden tweet that went viral.

Celebrities living in the 1.7-square-mile City of Hidden Hills include Lil Wayne, Madonna and quarterback Matthew Stafford. It also includes Kanye West, who paid $4.5 million for the house across the street from the mansion he used to share with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Last fall, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith paid $11.3 million for a newly built 10,400 square-foot spec home not far away from their son, Jaden Smith, who lives in Hidden Hills.

Read more

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hidden HillsIggy Azalearanch house

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eisendrath Finance Group's Brian Eisendrath and Marcus & Millichap's Hessam Nadji (Twitter, Marcus & Millichap)
    Marcus & Millichap inks deal to acquire multifamily lender
    Marcus & Millichap inks deal to acquire multifamily lender
    The Weeknd with 1200 Club View Drive in Westwood (Weeknd via Getty, listing photos by Carsten Schertzer for The Luxury Level)
    The Weeknd’s wish list: $22.5M in Westwood
    The Weeknd’s wish list: $22.5M in Westwood
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and an aerial of the property (Getty, Google Maps)
    Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
    Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with the house (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy Hidden Hills spec mansion for $11.3M
    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy Hidden Hills spec mansion for $11.3M
    Soleil Moon Frye and the property (Getty, The Society Group)
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    The current Brooklyn Net sold his Malibu home in 2019 (Getty, Hidden Hills)
    Kevin Durant returns with $16M Hidden Hills mansion buy
    Kevin Durant returns with $16M Hidden Hills mansion buy
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $13.8M
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $14M
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $14M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.