Open Menu

Trevor Noah’s modern Bel Air mansion sees price cut

“Daily Show” star bought the indoor/outdoor pad just over a year ago

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 25, 2022 02:16 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Trevor Noah’s modern Bel Air mansion sees price cut (Getty Images, Zillow, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

One of America’s best known comedy hosts is getting serious about unloading his estate in Bel Air.

In October, less than a year after buying it, Trevor Noah put the airy, 11,400-square-foot mansion on the market for $29.8 million. Last Thursday Noah relisted the property for $27.5 million — the same price he paid for it in late December 2020.

(Zillow)

The contemporary white mansion is located at 833 Stradella Road, in Bel Air, and was designed by the architect Mark Rios, who built it for himself and his husband, Guy Ringler. The six-bedroom house was completed in 2014 and features a boxy, open structure “epitomizing the LA lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living,” in the words of the listing. It also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a sun deck, wine room and infinity pool.

Jonah Wilson, the Hilton and Hyland agent who has the listing, did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Noah bought the home from Rios months after the comedy star had sold another Bel Air mansion to Travis VanderZanden, founder of the Bird e-scooter company, for just over $21 million. That property went into contract in November, only to be relisted a couple weeks later.

Noah primarily lives in New York, where he owns a $10 million penthouse. The 37-year-old began his career in South Africa, where he emerged as a major standup star, and got the “Daily Show” job in 2015.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateHolmby Hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards with home in Bel Air (The Agency, Getty)
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Sell Hidden Valley Home For $10M (Getty Images, Zillow)
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    1013 N Beverly Dr (Rochelle Maize Realty, iStock)
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    The One, Bel Air (Concierge Auctions, iStock)
    Niami’s “The One” gets new date with auction block
    Niami’s “The One” gets new date with auction block
    Max Azria and his Holmby Hills property, Paul R Williams and Sidney Sheldon (Getty Images, Zillow, Wikipedia, Los Angeles Conservancy, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Label this a bargain–price cut on late designer’s estate
    Label this a bargain–price cut on late designer’s estate
    Grant Cardone and 21808 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (Cardone via Ray Kachatorian, Compass)
    “Malibooyah!”: Grant Cardone revealed as buyer of Ukrainian tycoon’s mansion on Carbon Beach
    “Malibooyah!”: Grant Cardone revealed as buyer of Ukrainian tycoon’s mansion on Carbon Beach
    Riot Games’ Beck sells 3.2-acre lot in Bel-Air lot to spec developer
    Riot Games’ Beck sells 3.2-acre lot in Bel-Air lot to spec developer
    Riot Games’ Beck sells 3.2-acre lot in Bel-Air lot to spec developer
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.