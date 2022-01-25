One of America’s best known comedy hosts is getting serious about unloading his estate in Bel Air.

In October, less than a year after buying it, Trevor Noah put the airy, 11,400-square-foot mansion on the market for $29.8 million. Last Thursday Noah relisted the property for $27.5 million — the same price he paid for it in late December 2020.

The contemporary white mansion is located at 833 Stradella Road, in Bel Air, and was designed by the architect Mark Rios, who built it for himself and his husband, Guy Ringler. The six-bedroom house was completed in 2014 and features a boxy, open structure “epitomizing the LA lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living,” in the words of the listing. It also has floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a sun deck, wine room and infinity pool.

Jonah Wilson, the Hilton and Hyland agent who has the listing, did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Noah bought the home from Rios months after the comedy star had sold another Bel Air mansion to Travis VanderZanden, founder of the Bird e-scooter company, for just over $21 million. That property went into contract in November, only to be relisted a couple weeks later.

Noah primarily lives in New York, where he owns a $10 million penthouse. The 37-year-old began his career in South Africa, where he emerged as a major standup star, and got the “Daily Show” job in 2015.