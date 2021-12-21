Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stevie Wonder has splurged on a mansion in the hills of Bel Air.

The musician paid $13.9 million for a nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion on a half acre in Bel Air Crest last owned by the late Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Saud Al Saud, according to Dirt.

The Mediterranean-style mansion was built in 2009 and includes 11 bathrooms and 15 bathrooms.

There are also attached staff quarters.

A primary suite features a bedroom and a bedroom-sized bathroom and private terrace.

Prince Mohammed bought the home in 2012 for $13.3 million, a year before he married Princess Madawi bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They rented out the property for most of the last few years for $75,000 per month.

Listing photos show the Tuscan-influenced home lavishly decorated with plush furniture. The kitchen includes a large central island.

Other rooms include an office, a formal dining room with seating for 12 guests, and a 2,550-bottle wine cellar. An elevator services the home’s three stories.

The rear of the home opens to covered patio space. A terrace beyond the patio leads to a swimming pool and spa.

There are a number of mansions of similar size on the market in Bel Air.

Domino’s Pizza executive Don Meij in November paid $20.9 million for a 17,200-square-foot mansion built in 2015. Blogger Darnell Cox recently dropped the ask on her 19,100-square-foot mansion to $25.3 million from her original $30 million ask.

Wonder currently owns another home in Bel Air, as well as two homes in the Hollywood Hills and an estate in the celebrity enclave of Alpine, New Jersey. He also owns some commercial property in the San Fernando Valley.