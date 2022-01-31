The Beverly Hills Estates, the upstart luxury brokerage from real estate power couple Branden and Rayni Williams, has poached another high-performing agent.

Shauna Walters, the firm’s newest hire, switched her license affiliation to the agency on Friday, a source said.

“It’s time for it to be the Shauna Walters show!” Branden Williams said in an emailed statement. “She’s a power broker, and we’re so happy to have her at the exclusive Beverly Hills Estates.”

The move was the latest in a string of recent broker additions for the Williamses’ shop, including several women: Mia Trudeau joined from Hilton & Hyland to join in October, as did Michelle Saniei Lally, who moved over that month with her husband, Jesse. Michelle Graci arrived from Rodeo Realty in November.

The upstart brokerage also recently added Angel Salvador, whose celebrity clients have included the pop star The Weeknd; its roster currently includes over 30 agents.

The team’s newest addition has previously spent time on some of Southern California’s highest-profile brokerage teams: Walters joined the Sally Forster Jones group at Compass in 2009, and then moved with that team to the John Aaroe Group in 2014, a a new entry that quickly notched $2 billion in annual sales but disbanded a few years later.

In her career Walters has notched over $8 billion in sales, according to her social media, with co-listings that included a $15 million Malibu deal in 2016 and a $15.4 million Bel Air mansion sale in late 2020. She also previously had a listing in the Hollywood Hills that was tied to former first lady Betty Ford.

Last year, as part of the Sally Forster Jones group, she notched above $91 million in sales, including with a Ramtin Ray Nosrati-designed mansion in the Pacific Palisades that Walters and Forster Jones sold for $14 million.

But her biggest deal came last June, when Walters had a co-listing on a Nosrati-designed, 30,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion that sold to the hedge funder Jeffrey Feinberg. The high-profile selling team also included Branden and Rayni Williams.

“I feel very aligned with Branden & Rayni after closing a record-breaking $43 million deal alongside them in 2021,” Walters said in an emailed statement. She also cited her new brokerage’s “spiritual energy” and expressed gratitude to Forster Jones, whom she had worked with for over a decade.

The Williamses, who have long enjoyed one of L.A.’s most popular real estate brands, and also have developed a large social media following, set off on their own in 2020 after leaving Hilton & Hyland.

Forster Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.