Philanthropist Michelson buys Brentwood estate

Orthopedic surgeon, inventor adds 12,000 sf spec mansion to Westside portfolio

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 17, 2022 01:38 PM
TRD Staff
Gary and Alya Michelson and 2500 Mandeville Canyon Road (Getty, Zillow)

Los Angeles billionaire physician Gary Michelson has paid $23.9 million for a newly built, 12,000-square-foot estate in Brentwood.

The orthopedic surgeon and his wife, Alya, bought the eight-bedroom, 11 bath home at 2500 Mandeville Canyon Rd., Dirt.com reported.

The property was developed on spec by Westwood-based luxury home builder ANR Development under the ANR Collection brand. The developer worked in conjunction with Downtown LA-based architecture firm Masastudio, which styled Utah’s famed Amangiri resort.

The Michelsons’ new home is set on a nearly one-acre reserve of protected live oaks and coastal sycamores, some more than a century old.

The home’s soaring walls could serve any modern art collection. Amenities include a fleet of glassy Fleetwood doors, blue-velvet screening room, elevator, pilates studio, multiple kitchens, a main garage and separate staff garage.

The main kitchen includes quartz countertops, an eat-in island and designer appliances.

A double-sided fireplace set into a concrete-block wall separates the dining area from a formal living room. The master bedroom has a fireplace-warmed sitting room.
There is a separate, three-bedroom guesthouse, and an expansive Cantera stone patio abuts a 48-foot saltwater zero-edge pool and spa and a cabana with fireplace and kitchen.

The listing was by Todd Baker of Coldwell Bank Realty. The buyer was represented by David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland.

The Michelsons retain another Brentwood home, a roughly 7,000-square-foot residence in Mandeville Canyon acquired in 2003 for about $4.8 million, according to Dirt.

Gary Michelson, a native of Philadelphia native, spent decades as a practicing spinal surgeon, patenting more than 340 orthopedic and spinal surgery instruments, according to Forbes. He became a billionaire in 2005 when he reached a $1.35 billion settlement with medical device giant Medtronic, after years of litigation. He’s now worth an estimated $1.7 billion.

The physician-inventor has become a major philanthropist in Los Angeles.

After signing a Giving Pledge in 2016, he founded several nonprofits to give to medical research, animal welfare and education under the umbrella of Michelson Philanthropies. He also gave $100 million to set up an eponymous medical research foundation, and gave $50 million to USC for a bioscience research center.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




