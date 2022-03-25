Open Menu

“Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg pays $9.2M for Beverly Hills pad

Elliman agent closes on Italian villa shortly after announcing divorce

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 25, 2022 11:04 AM
TRD Staff
Josh Flagg and the new property on Bedford Drive in Beverley Hills (Josh Flagg, Getty)

Josh Flagg, a star of “Million Dollar Listing” and luxury broker at Douglas Elliman, has bought himself a Beverly Hills mansion, closing on the deal shortly after announcing his divorce.

Flagg paid $9.2 million in an off-market deal for an Italian-style villa on North Bedford Drive, according to TMZ. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath property in the Flats spans just over 7,000 square feet, and property records show that it belonged to interior designer Barbara Lockhart and her deceased husband, Herman Blackman.

Renderings of the future interiors of the home (Credit: Josh Flagg)

Earlier this month, Flagg announced the end of his five-year marriage to Bobby Boyd, a model and real estate agent.

“Just because Bobby and I will be getting divorced does not mean life stops,” Flagg told TMZ “Business continues as usual. I have been aggressively courting the owners of North Bedford Drive to sell me their house for years, but earlier last year I was told by a few people they were more seriously considering a sale and I would not take no for an answer.”

The native Angeleno is preparing to renovate the century-old mansion to the tune of nearly $7 million, he told People. He has teamed up with Mid-Wilshire-based architect William Hefner to overhaul the estate.

Over the summer, Flagg hopped from his longtime home of Rodeo Realty to Elliman, as The Real Deal first reported. His website claims he’s brokered over $2 billion in deals across his career, with clients such as Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes and the Getty family.

His deals include a 9,000-square-foot mansion he closed last year in the Beverly Hills Flats area for $40 million, a record for the area.

[TMZ, People] – Dana Bartholomew




