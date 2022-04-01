Musician Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have spun the real estate listings – again – with the purchase of a $52-million estate in Montecito.

The Grammy winner and producer and his supermodel wife bought a 10,000-square-foot compound near Santa Barbara from Jack McGinley, a healthcare-focused private equity executive, and his wife, Julie, in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The 3.4-acre Oakview estate, designed by architect Don Nulty, was built in 2009 for “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Rob Lowe, who sold it to the McGinleys in October 2020 for $45.5 million.

The six-bedroom, 11-bath main house has 20 rooms, a koi pond, rose gardens, 800-square-foot pool cabana and views of the Pacific Ocean. It also comes with a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house, and a one-bedroom, one-bath pool house.

The Georgian, East Coast-inspired manor has gleaming wood floors, intricate moldings, and custom millwork throughout. It includes elegant rooms with French doors, a huge-eat in kitchen, a stainless-steel catering kitchen, plus a games-room/library and home theater.

Broad covered porches line the back of the white clapboard home, with ocean views.

The grounds include a cobblestone-accented motor court, an outdoor living room with fireplace, a large lawn, water feature, swimming pool, and a sunken tennis court overlooked by two viewing platforms.

The Montecito purchase comes one week after Levine and Prinsloo listed their 16,000-square-foot estate in Pacific Palisades for $57 million.

It also comes one year after the Maroon 5 frontman and supermodel paid $22.7 million for another five-acre estate in ultra-exclusive Montecito. They sold it three months later for $28.5 million.

That first Montecito purchase came just a few days after luxury real estate flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi listed Levine’s former mansion in Beverly Hills for $54 million. Levine sold them that property in 2019 for $42.5 million.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew