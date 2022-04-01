Open Menu

Another go in Montecito luxe market for Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Singer, model bought flipped another manse in toney Santa Barbara County enclave last year

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 01, 2022 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with the Oakview estate (Getty, Compass/The Agency)

Musician Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have spun the real estate listings – again – with the purchase of a $52-million estate in Montecito.

The Grammy winner and producer and his supermodel wife bought a 10,000-square-foot compound near Santa Barbara from Jack McGinley, a healthcare-focused private equity executive, and his wife, Julie, in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The 3.4-acre Oakview estate, designed by architect Don Nulty, was built in 2009 for “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Rob Lowe, who sold it to the McGinleys in October 2020 for $45.5 million.

The six-bedroom, 11-bath main house has 20 rooms, a koi pond, rose gardens, 800-square-foot pool cabana and views of the Pacific Ocean. It also comes with a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house, and a one-bedroom, one-bath pool house.

The Georgian, East Coast-inspired manor has gleaming wood floors, intricate moldings, and custom millwork throughout. It includes elegant rooms with French doors, a huge-eat in kitchen, a stainless-steel catering kitchen, plus a games-room/library and home theater.

Broad covered porches line the back of the white clapboard home, with ocean views.

The grounds include a cobblestone-accented motor court, an outdoor living room with fireplace, a large lawn, water feature, swimming pool, and a sunken tennis court overlooked by two viewing platforms.

The Montecito purchase comes one week after Levine and Prinsloo listed their 16,000-square-foot estate in Pacific Palisades for $57 million.

It also comes one year after the Maroon 5 frontman and supermodel paid $22.7 million for another five-acre estate in ultra-exclusive Montecito. They sold it three months later for $28.5 million.

That first Montecito purchase came just a few days after luxury real estate flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi listed Levine’s former mansion in Beverly Hills for $54 million. Levine sold them that property in 2019 for $42.5 million.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Adam LevineBehati PrinslooCelebrity Real EstateDon NultyMontecitoOakviewresidential real estateRob LoweSanta Barbara County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (L-R) Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey, Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, and Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand (Getty, iStock, City of Torrence)
    Four LA County cities sue state on SB9’s split resi lots
    Four LA County cities sue state on SB9’s split resi lots
    Mako's David Segal and 14100 Rustic Lane (Compass, Mako)
    London hedge funder sells in Pacific Palisades
    London hedge funder sells in Pacific Palisades
    Castlewood Park (Marcusmillichap, iStock)
    Ask on OC apartment complex points to continued heat
    Ask on OC apartment complex points to continued heat
    Patrick Whitesell and 545 South Mapleton Drive in Holby Hills (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Endeavor’s Whitesell turns up as buyer of $43M estate
    Endeavor’s Whitesell turns up as buyer of $43M estate
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    Billionaire Alec Gores sells 31K sf estate in Beverly Park
    English pop singer Robbie Williams (RedFin)
    Robbie Williams buys ‘Funny Girl’ estate in Holmby Hills
    Robbie Williams buys ‘Funny Girl’ estate in Holmby Hills
    Whittier (City of Whittier, iStock)
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    Whittier selects builder to redevelop eight lots for housing
    620 Arkell Dr., Beverly Hills (Compass)
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    Latest spec mansion touts views, looks for $88M in Beverly Hills
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.