Real estate power couple Josh and Heather Altman of “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” have paid $6.1 million for a 15,000 square-foot property in Bel-Air.

The long-time stars of the real-estate reality TV show bought the six-bedroom, eight-bath compound on 10535 Vestone Way in an off-market deal, Dirt.com reported.

The two-parcel hillside property once asked $19 million, though it looks to have been foreclosed upon last year. It listed in January for $7.8 million.

Billed as a “contemporary New England-style Hamptons compound,” the all-white estate with shed-like roofs has a main house, guesthouse and three-car garage, according to the listing.

A gated driveway passes by a lap swimming pool and through the bottom of the two-story guesthouse, stopping before the three-story main house with clapboard siding.

The 12,700 square-foot main house has crisp white interiors, blonde hardwood floors and soaring ceilings. Windows throughout look out on the canyons of lower Bel-Air, with greenbelt vistas from almost every vantage.

The home, built in 2019 on nearly a third-of-an-acre, has amenities typical of a high-end property: formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen outfitted with high-end stainless appliances, an eat-in island and breakfast nook. Plus the obligatory movie theater and master retreat with dual closets and baths.

The 70-foot lap pool and spa is flanked by a wide sundeck and open-air cabana and barbecue.

In August, the Altmans put their 6,500-square-foot home in Beverly Hills Flats for sale at $12 million. They bought the home in 2018 and then renovated the then-80-year-old place.

Josh and Heather Altman have wheeled and dealed as West Coast real estate agents on the 16-year-old Bravo TV show – even getting married on set in 2016. Heather, who has sold real estate since she was 16 years old, was poised to hit $100 million in sales in 2021, while Josh Altman and his brother Matt topped $1 billion in sales in the third quarter.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew