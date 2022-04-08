Open Menu

Price on Steve Wynn’s Beverly Hills’ estate slashed again

Among most expensive in Beverly Hills even with latest $15M trim

Los Angeles /
Apr.April 08, 2022 01:30 PM
By Andrew Asch
Steve Wynn in front of 1210 Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Redfin)

Steve Wynn hasn’t exactly busted — even if he is down another $15 million on the price of his Beverly Hills estate.

The Las Vegas impresario made the trim on his place on Benedict Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills, which remains one of the most expensive properties on the market in the Los Angeles area at $100 million.

1210 Benedict Canyon (Redfin)

In November 2021, it was ranked second in The Real Deal’s LA’s Top 10 Home Listings at $115 million.

It’s been a long road to sell the estate, which covers almost three acres. It was quietly put on the market for $135 million in March 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. It dropped to $110 million in January of 2021, then went back up to $115 million toward the end of the year.

(Redfin)

The cut to $100 million came last month, according to property records, putting the price per square foot at $3,683.

The listing agents are Fred Bernstein and Ethan Peskowitz, both of Westside Estate Agency. Neither responded to requests for comment.

According to a website for listing agent Bernstein, the 11-bedroom, 13-bathroom dwelling has been described as “showcasing rare and decadent materials.” The estate also contains a resort-sized gym, wine room, a pool and pool veranda area, a tennis court, a screening room, along with three bedrooms for servants.

(Redfin)

Despite the price drop, Wynn’s mansion continues to ask more than some neighbors. About a five-minute minute drive away, a mansion on 1420 Davies Dr. was listed for $87 million in February. The house at 10006 Cielo Dr., about a minute away, is listed for $85 million.

Read more




