Well, you only live once.

Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford tossed a touchdown pass to hip hop star Drake, paying him $11 million for two neighboring Los Angeles homes.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the L.A. Rams quarterback paid $3.6 million over asking price for the two ranch-style houses in Hidden Hills the Canadian musician, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, purchased over the last decade.

Drake had listed the properties together for $7.4 million, and earlier this year had coupled them with a third property in the neighborhood, an English Tudor Style manse known as Yolo (for “you only live once”) which is still on the market for $14.8 million.

The properties sit at the end of a cul-de-sac and are surrounded by horseback riding trails, according to the report.

One is a five-bedroom, nearly 3,600-square foot home with high ceilings and hardwood floors as well as a landscaped backyard with a heated pool, barbecue area and pizza over. There’s also a pool house and an 800-square-foot guesthouse. It was asking $4.5 million if sold alone.

The second home includes three bedrooms over nearly 2,400 square feet and sits on 2 acres of land with lots of outdoor entertaining space, according to the report. Inside features include exposed beam ceilings and an antique brick fireplace in the living room.

The deal comes just after the Grammy-winner purchased a Beverly Crest home from British singer Robbie Williams for $75 million. The rapper had purchased the Yolo estate for $7.7 million in 2012, according to the report, then paid about $7.35 million in 2015 and 2018 for the two properties he sold to Stafford.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft, played for the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons before being traded to the Rams last year. He then led them to a Super Bowl championship in February.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli