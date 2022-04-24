Well, it used to be her playground.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Madonna is looking to flip the Los Angeles-area home she purchased from fellow pop star The Weeknd last year.

According to the report, the Material Girl is looking to get nearly $26 million for the three-acre property in Hidden Hills she closed on last year for $19.3 million.

The 12,500-square-foot estate had been on the market for about a year when the Queen of Pop snatched it up, originally listed for $25 million before being reduced to $22 million. The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, bought the property in 2017 for $18.2 million.

The seven-bedroom home includes a home theater, a study and a formal dining room with a fireplace and wine cellar. There’s also a great room that includes an indoor-outdoor bar connected to an outdoor living room. All seven bedrooms include ensuite baths, and there is a foyer with a two-story wall of windows.

Since purchasing the home, Madonna has built a new gym and studio for Pilates or dance, according to the report.

Also on the grounds is a two-bedroom guest house, a spa, a full-sized basketball court, and a “gallery” garage for showing off a collection of cars.

The gated community is home to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including the Kardashians. Earlier this month, hip hop star Drake sold a pair of neighboring houses in the area to Los Angeles Rams quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford for $11 million.

Madonna’s stakes in the L.A. area over the years include a mansion in Beverly Hills that she eventually sold to billionaire Russ Weiner, the founder of Rockstar Energy Drink.

After selling to Madonna, The Weeknd made paid $70 million for a Bel Air mansion — one of the most expensive deals of the year there.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli