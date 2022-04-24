Open Menu

Madonna wants to flip LA-area home she bought from The Weeknd last year

Pop star seeks $26M for Hidden Hills compound she paid $19.3M for last April

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Apr.April 24, 2022 07:02 AM
TRD Staff
Madonna and The Weeknd with the Hidden Hills home (Getty, Redfin)
Madonna has sold the home she bought from The Weeknd last year. (Getty, Redfin)

Well, it used to be her playground.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Madonna is looking to flip the Los Angeles-area home she purchased from fellow pop star The Weeknd last year.

According to the report, the Material Girl is looking to get nearly $26 million for the three-acre property in Hidden Hills she closed on last year for $19.3 million.

The 12,500-square-foot estate had been on the market for about a year when the Queen of Pop snatched it up, originally listed for $25 million before being reduced to $22 million. The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, bought the property in 2017 for $18.2 million.

The seven-bedroom home includes a home theater, a study and a formal dining room with a fireplace and wine cellar. There’s also a great room that includes an indoor-outdoor bar connected to an outdoor living room. All seven bedrooms include ensuite baths, and there is a foyer with a two-story wall of windows.

Since purchasing the home, Madonna has built a new gym and studio for Pilates or dance, according to the report.

Also on the grounds is a two-bedroom guest house, a spa, a full-sized basketball court, and a “gallery” garage for showing off a collection of cars.

The gated community is home to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including the Kardashians. Earlier this month, hip hop star Drake sold a pair of neighboring houses in the area to Los Angeles Rams quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford for $11 million.

Madonna’s stakes in the L.A. area over the years include a mansion in Beverly Hills that she eventually sold to billionaire Russ Weiner, the founder of Rockstar Energy Drink.

After selling to Madonna, The Weeknd made paid $70 million for a Bel Air mansion — one of the most expensive deals of the year there.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




